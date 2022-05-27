Colorado-born and all housemade, this week’s Foo Truck Friday is a chef-driven gourmet burger and ice cream shop on wheels.

5280 Burger Bar makes their own everything: buns, sauces, dressings, ketchup, American cheese, pickles, and all our burgers are made from Colorado-grown Black Angus beef (and you can upgrade any of our burgers to Wagyu).

5280 also have to restaurant locations, one in Westminster Bradburn Village and downtown at the Denver Pavillions, but you can have their food truck come to you for events, parties or gatherings.