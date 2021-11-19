Food Truck Friday that’s also for a good cause

Every week Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver and this week’s food truck is a very unique one in that it helps feed those less fortunate.

Toro restaurant in Denver is teaming up with a non-profit organization, Kitchen One for One which is a nonprofit food truck which benefits those in the community by delivering compassion, connection and restaurant-quality meals to those in Denver who need it most.

Toro’s Chef, Oscar Padilla, has created an exceptional Grilled Shrimp Taco recipe to be served from the Kitchen One for One food truck and it will also be offered during Toro’s Happy Hour until November 30th. The Grilled Shrimp Taco encompasses unique flavor with a habanero emulsion, chili morita aioli, cabbage criolla and sliced avocado on a blue corn tortilla. Help Toro give back to the Colorado community by indulging in Toro’s Grilled Shrimp Tacos during November, as Toro will be donating 10% of all proceeds from its Happy Hour taco sales to Kitchen One for One’s program.

Kitchen One for One has private donors who cover overhead costs, so you can feel confident knowing every penny donated goes right to feeding those in need.

WHEN: November 1 – 30, 2021

WHERE: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge

150 Clayton Ln Ste B

Denver, CO 80206 and the Kitchen One for One food truck