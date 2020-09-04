Food Truck Friday

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck and this week we’re excited to feature Pineapple Express.

Pineapple Express is fusion concept, blending hibachi style cooking and freshness with island flavors and ingredients from around the world. Their creative menu features their staple Luxury hibachi sandwiches with names like the Jerk Rude boy, The Surf n Turf, and The Salmon Cheese Steak as well as the famous pineapple bowl.

What’s better then quality marinated and fire grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, or salmon with hibachi pineapple fried rice fresh veggies with your choice of sauce. Please contact us today for catering or food truck location 303 8090888