Food Trends for 2021

New Year, new food trends. Every year the team at Whole Foods reveals the top 10 food trends they predict will be in your fridge or pantry – items and ingredients you may not have used in the past, but are becoming much more mainstream.

Jenn Sloan is here to share a few of those top trends

I won’t try to cover all 10 trends today, but I’ve chosen the top three I believe are the most interesting and easy to incorporate into your day.

Number one: Better Kombucha. Kombucha has been trending for several years. But it has come a LONG way. And that’s why its a trend to watch for 2021. In case you’re still not sure – Kombucha is fermented tea and delivers great gut-friendly bacteria to keep your body in balance. And the first ones to become widely available maybe didn’t taste amazing. So if you haven’t tried it in a while – try again! There are so many incredible flavors now, finally some that have zero sugar and would be great if you’re trying to get back to a healthy eating plan in January or doing dry January. If you’re not – there are also now some great hard komuchas. Hard seltzers had their moment, now it’s hard kombucha. Check out Humm Kombucha’s new zero sugar line!

Number two: Epic Breakfasts. The second trend is totally epic breakfasts. Since many of us are still working from home, it makes sense that more and more people are making time for a better breakfast. And there are so many great products out there that make it healthier and easier than ever. Pancake cups, egg bites, grassfed beef breakfast sausage, lower sugar chocolate milk for the kids. Check out Teton Waters Ranch 100% grassfed beef breakfast sausage, Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk boxes, Birch Benders Keto Pancake Cups, Vital Farms egg bites.

Number three: Time for an oil change. Recently coconut oil and avocado oil have been trending. But in 2021 there are some new ones to try! Walnut oil and pumpkin seed oil deliver an incredible nutty taste. Awesome in salad dressings and pestos. In addition to new oils, brands are beginning to change the oils they use in their products – swapping out vegetable or canola oil for something much better for you. Check out walnut oil, pumpkin seed oil and Good Crisp Company – they make better for you potato chips!