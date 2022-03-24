DENVER (KDVR) — With the warmer weather arriving, food truck businesses are gearing up to make big money across the metro area, with some earning more than $5,000 in one weekend.

Ronald Johnston, the lead investor of Capri’s Comfort Food, tells FOX31 that he invested in a new truck in August but is still waiting to receive it.

According to Johnston, that means the company is beginning the spring season earning what he describes as “no money, no money at all.”

The Problem Solvers talked to the manager of the FUD Trailer Company, who explained a pandemic caused a delay in parts is slowing their operation but the truck will be available in top quality condition.

Johnston later spoke with upper management in an effort to reach a fair agreement.

He has obtained an attorney and signed a contract in August.