The Memorial Day holiday is seen as the unofficial start to summer and grilling season, but food safety remains a priority, so don’t let foodborne illness ruin the cookout fun!

A recent Consumer Research conducted by the FSIS partnered with RTI surveyed consumers about their food safety practices and experiences with food recalls, foodborne illness, and FSIS food safety resources. The purpose of the study was to evaluate consumer food handling behaviors in a test kitchen – The findings raise concerns regarding proper consumer food handling practices Unfortunately, rates of foodborne illness tend to increase during the summer months. Therefore, USDA encourages all Americans to follow food safety tips to keep you and your family foodborne illness free this season.

