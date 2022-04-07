Food Network Magazine The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook is the latest book for young cooks from the editors of Food Network Magazine, America’s #1 food magazine and best-selling authors of The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook and The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book.

In this colorful cookbook, kids will find ways to celebrate every occasion, big and small with 365 sweet and savory recipes and photos—one for every day of the year! Fun ideas for kid-pleasing treats include: Chocolate Chip Cookie Milkshakes, Sunny-Side Up Cupcakes, Croissant Egg-in-a-Hole, Pizza Chicken, DIY Magic Shell and so much more.