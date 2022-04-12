Sugar cookie expert and Belize native, Andrea Goossens, opens her first shop at The Orchard Town Center. Sugar Bloom Cookie will be her new studio, showroom and bake shop.

Transitioning from an online-only business model, Goossens is excited to utilize her ability to connect with people in a physical location through teaching classes and interacting with community members. The 1,459 sq. ft. location will offer coffee, unique cookie flavors only available in store and the opportunity to create your own gift box with her line of products.

Sugar Bloom Cookie additionally plans to host pop-events such as cookie decorating parties and more.