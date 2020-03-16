Food For Hope assisting school districts in providing food for students amid COVID-19 pandemic

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Following the closure of several school districts due to COVID-19, Food for Hope plans to assist Adams 12 and 27J School districts in providing food for students who typically receive free and reduced lunch.

“The amount of students in Adams County that receive free and reduced lunch is something we are well aware of at Food for Hope,” says Emily Stromquist, Executive Director of Food for Hope. “During the normal school year we provide snacks to students through our School Fuel program, as well as bags of food for them to take home with our Weekend Food Program. We felt called to help during the crisis, however, because we knew this unexpected week off would be a hardship for many families.”

The board of directors and staff at Food For Hope held an emergency board meeting to determine the best way to assist during this time. At the same time, requests had come in from Adams 12 and 27J school districts asking for help in providing food bags for their mobile pickup stations.

“We put quickly put together an emergency bag-packing event for Monday, March 16th, and we took social distancing recommendations into account to keep our volunteers as safe as possible,” says Stromquist. “Each event will be limited to 22 volunteers, and they will be split into groups of two so no more than 11 people are participating at once. Volunteers also must be over the age of 14.”

Food for Hope volunteers will be packing 1,500 emergency bags this week.

They are hoping to provide 3,000 more if the funding is available.

“Each bag costs about $4, so our goal is to raise about $12,000 in emergency funding to help students in Adams County,” says Stromquist. “These bags will be distributed to seven different locations throughout Adams County. The fact that thousands of children in Adams County receive little or no food when they aren’t in school under the best of circumstances is very sobering. We are doing our best to help kids and their families get the help they need in the coming week.”

Food For Hope can accept donations on their website and more emergency bag-packing events will be announced as they become necessary.

To speak directly with a representative of Food for Hope, please contact Niki Lopez at 303.949.1876 or niki@focusmarketingandpr.com.