DENVER (KDVR) — The first Friday of August brings International Beer Day, where beer lovers worldwide toast to their love of lagers, stouts and IPAs.

FOX31 searched for Google reviews with the highest-rated breweries in Denver in July 2023. Any location that had 4.6 stars or more and at least 900 total reviews was included.

Here are some of the top-rated places in Denver to grab a beer and celebrate the unofficial holiday.

Black Sky has the highest ranking, with 4.7 stars and 932 reviews. Most reviewers raved about their heavy metal aesthetic, and their beer of course.

“They have such a great selection of beer, every one I’ve tried so far has been a unique and memorable experience. The atmosphere and theme is perfect for metal enthusiasts and rockers alike. I’ve been here twice and each time I’ve walked in I can’t help but smile because I know I’m in for good beer and good times. My favorite beer here is the demon seed IPA I recommend it to any IPA lovers,” Giovanni Salido commented on the Google review.

Up next is Briar Common, with 4.6 stars and 1.6K reviews. The brewery doubles as a restaurant, which creates a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. It has a rooftop where you can enjoy a beer flight with your meal. Meals aren’t required — you can stop by for a local beer without the food.

The brewery is known for its local beer options. Joe Hakim, a local guide on Google reviews, particularly enjoyed the stout brewed with locally roasted coffee.

The London-styled brewery is modeled after the original Bull & Bush in London. The brewery is covered with original artifacts from the British pub, which dates back to 1645. The brewery received 4.6 stars after 1.3K reviews.

“To top it all off, the brewery boasts an impressive selection of handcrafted beers, expertly brewed and served to perfection. Whether you’re a seasoned beer enthusiast or a curious novice, you’re bound to find a brew that will excite your taste buds and leave you in awe of the masterful craftsmanship,” Bertha Price commented.

Great Divide has a handful of beers ranging from delicious to downright bizarre. Reviews on Google praised the Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale, as well as flavored stouts like the S’mores, PB&J, Nutella and Peanut Butter.

Check what’s on tap before you go. The menu constantly changes and there are seasonal beers and new releases throughout the year. The brewery totaled 4.6 stars with 1.2K reviews.

There are a few locations of Denver Beer Company, but the highest-rated one was on Platte Street, with 4.6 stars and 917 reviews. Reviewers loved that the brewery was indoor and outdoor. A lot of people also praised the brewery for being dog-friendly. There’s often a food truck by the brewery, which creates a fun, laid-back atmosphere.

The brewery has a wide selection of craft beers. Reviewer Josh Baltazar said his server suggested 80% Juicy Freak mixed with 20% Princess Yum Yum, which was an amazing suggestion.

There may be no better way to end your Friday than with a cold beer. Try out one of these breweries or the hundreds of others around Denver. When it comes to beer, you can’t go wrong.