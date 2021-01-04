Sports bars hope to cash in on playoffs, struggle to prepare

DENVER (KDVR) — With the holidays in the rearview mirror, it’s time for many sports fans to look toward the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Struggling bars and restaurants are hoping to cash in, but will soon need to order enough food and alcohol to accommodate expanded capacity. Many will have to gamble on the chance that they may qualify for the state’s 5 Star Certification Program in time to prepare.

While more than a hundred businesses in Douglas County are now classified as certified best practices businesses, others elsewhere are still waiting to do the same. But that depends on the COVID-19 rate in their county. An inspector must determine if the business meets strict safety guidelines in designated counties.

FOX31 spoke with fans outside of Stoney’s Bar and Grill who say they are willing to do their part when it comes to following public safety guidelines because they value being able to share their love of football with others and doing so provides the “escape” they need from the stress of the pandemic.

“It’s been tough for like 10 months” one man said.

Another fan explains, “I’d rather be outside around people, I guess. Rather than be in your house.”

Restaurants and bars also provide hockey fans who can’t view games on cable with a place to cheer on their team. For more information about the 5 Star Certification Program click here.