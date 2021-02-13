Restaurants see big turnout for Valentine’s weekend despite dangerous cold

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver restaurants are expecting a successful Valentine’s Day weekend despite losing some outdoor seating due to dangerously cold temperatures.

“We’ve been constantly getting calls for reservations last minute, for today, for tomorrow,” said Brian Mohrlang, General Manager at Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood.

Mohrlang says the winter weather cost them about 45 outdoor seats on one of their busiest weekends.

“It definitely hurt us without having the patio with our limited seating in the dining room but overall life is good,” said Mohrlang.

Other restaurants like Stoic and Genuine, offered seating on their covered, heated patio.

“With the last year or so we’ve learned to roll with the punches. Yes, it’s hard and yes, it’s cold but we’ve made every attempt to call our guests and like always, doing everything to make sure guests are comfortable,” said Tim Kuklinski, Culinary Director for Crafted Concepts.

Kuklinski says they got in touch with guests who had outdoor reservations to make sure they were aware of the conditions. Even with the less than ideal weather, their restaurant was full Saturday night.

“We’re going to be busy today and tomorrow. There’s a lot of people out there in love and we’re going to help them facilitate in whatever way we can,” said Kuklinski.

Mohrlang says their restaurant has noticed a shift in dining patterns due to COVID-19 and limited seating.

“With coming in earlier than they normally would at 3:00 p.m. and or staying later. Where traditional Denverites and Coloradans come in from 5:30 to 7:30. It’s kind of extended those hours to maximize the limited seating we have,” said Mohrlang.