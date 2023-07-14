DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s restaurant and hospitality industry has expanded over the last two decades and the experts have taken notice.

Industry-leading magazines, food journalists and critics have shone a light on Colorado’s culinary scene by naming numerous restaurants in their top lists. But the food isn’t the only thing getting noticed.

Wine Spectator awarded 91 Colorado restaurants in its 2023 restaurant awards list. There are three classifications of honors, in order from lowest to highest: Award of Excellence, Best Award of Excellence and Grand Award Winner. Only three Colorado restaurants have earned the highest award — Barolo Grill in Denver, Flagstaff House in Boulder and Element 47 in Aspen.

The latest best award winners from Denver include Sunday Vinyl and Tavernetta, which are part of the Frasca Food and Wine family, and the Cherry Creek and downtown locations of Elway’s.

Some notable award winners in the metro area include Vinca in Broomfield and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Greenwood Village.

Up and coming for wine notability

Grouse Mountain Grill in Avon was listed in Wine Spectator’s 12 Rising-Star Wine Restaurants for 2023. The restaurant lies inside The Pines Lodge located at 141 Scott Hill Road.

“Wine director Andrew Weakly oversees a list of nearly 400 selections, primarily tapping regions in California, France and Italy. This diverse collection features everything from Rochioli’s Russian River Valley Pinot Noir to Eva Fricke’s Rheingau Riesling to pair with chef Frank Blea’s American cuisine menu, offering dishes such as corn soup with Guajillo chiles, pretzel-crusted pork chops, Alaskan halibut with broccolini and alfredo pappardelle with shellfish,” the Wine Spectator article said.