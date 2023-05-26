DENVER (KDVR) — The long-awaited opening of Casa Bonita is finally here! And the newly anticipated menu has been rolled out.

Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez kept it simple, but make no mistake, the quality will be an extremely noticeable improvement.

From Mexican staples such as enchiladas and carnitas to mole and a kid-friendly menu, Casa Bonita’s options should keep the kitchen running efficiently for the large-capacity restaurant. And the best part? Chips and salsa and sopaipillas are included with every meal.

Rodriguez said during the renovations that her plan was to “improve everything, but change nothing.”

Casa Bonita menu for 2023 opening

Casa Bonita’s menu for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Chef Rodriguez’s roots are deep

Starting as a dishwasher, Rodriguez worked her way up the local restaurant hierarchy, which included time in the kitchens at two of Denver’s more prominent eateries, Rioja and Bistro Vendome alongside James Beard award-winning chef and owner Jennifer Jasinski.

Rodriguez herself was nominated or a finalist for James Beard Awards three times:

Semifinalist, Best Chefs in America 2018

Nominee, Best Chefs in America 2020

Semifinalist, Best Chefs in America 2016

Her other restaurants in Denver are Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and Cantina Loca.

The cocktail menu is also an homage to Mexico with classics like margaritas and palomas but other non-traditional concoctions with a Mexican twist highlight the beverage program.

While the official opening date has not been announced, the restaurant will have a soft opening with limited dining hours. The guests for the exclusive event will be chosen from those who signed up from Casa Bonita’s email list.