March Madness sales: CU Buffs basketball team helps Boulder restaurants

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Since the March Madness tournament in 2020 was cancelled because of the pandemic, basketball lovers were looking forward to the much-anticipated March Madness 2021 tournament.

“To make up for last March and April it won’t be 100% but it will be something more than nothing,” Matt Wolvington, the General Manager at Outback Saloon in Boulder said.

Around this time last year not only was the tournament cancelled but restaurants across Colorado had to close their doors due to the pandemic.

“How much we took a hit last year, we’re now just starting to recover,” Wolvington said.

But there is a light on the horizon. Wolvington said with the men’s CU Buff basketball team in this year’s March Madness tournament, it’s created a win in sales for restaurants in Boulder.

“When CU does well its good for the community. People are out celebrating,” Wolvington said.

Wolvington said this time last year was the first time the bar had to close it’s doors in 30 years. Then they struggled to get through the pandemic with the changes of allowing dine-in or not. But he said they are now looking forward and this tournament is a nice cherry top on the kick off.

“I want to see them go all the way and keep that party going,” Wolvington said.

They aren’t the only bar in Boulder excited about the Buffs basketball team advancing in the tournament.

“This time last year we were at take out only,” Reed Radochonski, an Expo Manager at the Backcountry Pizza and Tap House in Boulder said.

Radochonski said on Saturday during the CU Buffs first game in the tournament, the bar was extremely busy all day long despite the game starting at 10:15 a.m. in the morning.

“Were at 75% capacity. People are coming in watching basketball and having a good time,” Radochonski said.

Boulder County sits at Level Yellow on the Colorado COVID Dial.

The Buffs will play the Florida State Seminoles on Monday. Tip off is at 5:45 p.m. Monday night.