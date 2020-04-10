List: Denver-area restaurants offering special Easter take-out menus

DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, some local restaurants will offer a special Easter take-out menu. The move is one way restaurants are trying to keep their doors open while their dining rooms are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears the community likes the idea. FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with the owners of Annette in at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora and Morin in Lower Downtown Denver.

Both restaurants are sold out for their Easter Sunday brunch orders as of Thursday afternoon. They are both still offering take-out and delivery on an ongoing basis.

Below is a list of other restaurants in the Denver, Boulder and Idaho Springs areas with special Easter take-out menus:

Barolo Grill, Denver

Bar Dough, Denver

Cru Food & Wine Bar, Denver

Del Frisco’s Grille, Denver

Jill’s, Boulder

Senor Bear, Denver

MTN Prime, Idaho Springs

Postino Wine Cafe, Denver

River and Woods- Boulder

Lakehouse Kitchen & Tavern, Littleton

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Lone Tree

View House, 3 locations

Four Friends Kitchen, Denver

Season’s 52, Lone Tree

Macaroni Grill