List: Denver-area restaurants offering special Easter take-out menus

DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, some local restaurants will offer a special Easter take-out menu. The move is one way restaurants are trying to keep their doors open while their dining rooms are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It appears the community likes the idea. FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with the owners of Annette in at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora and Morin in Lower Downtown Denver.
Both restaurants are sold out for their Easter Sunday brunch orders as of Thursday afternoon. They are both still offering take-out and delivery on an ongoing basis.
Below is a list of other restaurants in the Denver, Boulder and Idaho Springs areas with special Easter take-out menus:
Lakehouse Kitchen & Tavern, Littleton
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Lone Tree