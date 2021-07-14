It’s National Mac and Cheese Day! How will you celebrate?

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s National Mac and Cheese Day! Whether you make the box version of the staple comfort food or go gourmet, the classic combination of pasta and cheese should be on the menu Wednesday.

Check out a variety of recipes from former Executive Editor of Southern Living and trained Chef, Scott Jones and registered Dietician and Nutrition Editor at eMeals, Sarah Crawford to whet the palate and help you decide what version you want to indulge in:

Baked Mac and Cheese (quick and healthy)

Summer Skillet Mac and Cheese (quick and healthy)

Mushroom-Brie Mac and Cheese (vegetarian)

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Sliders (kid-friendly)

Spinach-Tomato Mac and Cheese (vegetarian)

Don’t feel like cooking? Head out to your favorite local restaurant to order the creamy pasta delight. Here are a few places that rank high on the list with a version of the celebrated dish of the day:

Highland Tap and Burger: a variety of cheese choices to pair with your base pasta and lots of additions

Steuben’s Uptown: offered as a classic entree

Sassafrass Eatery: an entire section of the menu dedicated

Mac & Cheezary: the name says it all

Guard and Grace: 5-star dish, worth the splurge