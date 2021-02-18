‘I learned a ton’; Denver chef eliminated from Hell’s Kitchen

DENVER (KDVR) — A block away from Union Station, Josh Oakley is back in his typical spot, whipping up his famous gnocchi.

The executive chef at Avelina is glad to be back home after an exciting run on “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“It was so much more than anything I’ve ever done,” says Oakley. “Without a doubt.”

Oakley was eliminated from the hit show last week, the elimination itself happening on his 29th birthday.

“Gordon Ramsey really does try to get the best out of you, and he doesn’t accept anything else,” says Oakley.

Oakley says the 17-hour days were exhausting, but the chance to learn from a chef like Ramsey was impossible to pass up.

“The demand for your 100% attention was there at all times, and anyone who tries to do that 17 hours a day, back to back to back, it takes a really special person who can stay focused and get through that,” says Oakley.

At Avelina, Oakley is still adjusting to his newfound fame, as patrons ask to meet him and to get autographed menus.

Oakley in Avelina. Credit: KDVR

“It’s funny to me, because I’m not a celebrity by any means,” he jokes. “But hey, people are excited about it, and that makes me excited. Win or lose, I was happy to be on it and I’ll take whatever I can from it.”