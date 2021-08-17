Girl Scouts introduce the new ‘Adventureful’ cookie

The Girl Scouts have released a new cookie for 2022. Courtesy: GroundFloor Media

DENVER (KDVR) — The Girl Scouts have announced the arrival of a new treat during the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season.

The latest “Adventurefuls” cookie is a brownie-like cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt. Girl Scout Cookie fans will also have access to old favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Caramel deLites.

Girl Scouts is making another change before their 2022 cookie season, announcing the new Cookie Business badge. These badges will help scouts think as entrepreneurs while selling cookies, and incorporate learning about online sales in the Smart Cookies platform.

For more information on the new Adventurefuls cookies and the Cookie Business badges, visit the Girl Scout website.