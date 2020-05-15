“Foodie Friday”: Rioja’s signature house salad recipe from Chef Jen Jasinski

DENVER (KDVR) — You don’t have to miss out on signature favorites while restaurants are closed. Make them yourself at home. Chef Jen Jasinksi created the recipe for the house salad at her first restaurant, Rioja, while meeting with her partner Beth Gruitch. Her inspiration came from balance.

“While Rioja was being built, there was a new salad place down the street that Beth and I would go to for lunch,” Jasinski said. “It was the type of place where you could build your own salad, and I got the idea for this recipe at this restaurant while staring at almonds, dates, Gorgonzola and arugula. Something crunchy, something peppery, something sweet and something creamy: Our house salad was born.”

The savory toasted almond vinaigrette will become a staple in your home. You’ll want to put it on everything!

TOASTED ALMOND VINAIGRETTE

1 cup whole almonds (with skin)

1/4 cup chopped shallot

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped thyme

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups pure olive oil

Kosher salt, black pepper and sugar, to taste

ASSEMBLY AND PLATING

16 organic Medjool dates

1 1/2 cups Maytag blue cheese or good-quality Gorgonzola

About 1 pound (8 large handfuls) organic baby arugula*

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

*When it is available, use the roquette variety. This wild arugula has tightly curled leaves and is incredibly crunchy and peppery.

TOASTED ALMOND VINAIGRETTE: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the almonds on a sheet pan and toast them in the 350-degree oven until golden brown. Allow them to cool a bit. Transfer the nuts to a food processor and pulse them so that they remain slightly chunky but certainly aren’t whole. (You still want them chopped pretty well but not ground to a fine powder.)

Place the almonds in a bowl and add the shallot, thyme, vinegar and mustard. Whisk in the oil and try to emulsify the mixture as well as possible. Season to taste with salt, pepper and sugar.

ASSEMBLY AND PLATING: To pit the dates, use a paring knife to make a slit along the top half of each date and push in to open the hole. Remove the pit. Flatten them slightly and cut into strips.

Crumble the cheese finely with your hands.

For each salad, place a large handful of arugula in a bowl and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the crumbled cheese. Add 6-8 slices of the dates and 2 tablespoons toasted almond vinaigrette. Season to taste with pinches of salt and pepper. Toss lightly and plate.

CHEF’S NOTES: You can make the toasted almond vinaigrette in advance.

Jasinski and Gruitch own and operate the Crafted Concepts restaurant group which includes Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, and Ultreia, among others.