First ever fall Denver Restaurant Week will miss regulars, welcome new participants

DENVER (KDVR) — The first ever fall Denver Restaurant Week (DRW) kicks off Friday and runs through Nov. 22.

The 10-day event offers fixed price menus at $25, $35 and $45 from participating restaurants around the Denver metro area.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic with several establishments closing their doors for good. VISIT DENVER planned the event in order to bring attention and business to the industry.

VISIT DENVER also waived the registration fee for participating restaurants, largely funding the operations and promotions, along with contributions from sponsors E&J Gallo Winery and Society Insurance.

“Now, it is time for the city to come together for this industry by dining out or taking out, so we have their hospitality, creativity and good food to enjoy for many years to come,” Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER said.

“Restaurants play a vital role in Denver’s communities – they make our city unique. And right now, they are navigating an unprecedented crisis,” Sonia Riggs said, president and CEO of Colorado Restaurant Association.

“If they’re going to survive the winter, they need our support. We’re grateful to VISIT DENVER for adding a surprise Denver Restaurant Week in November to kickstart driving customers into restaurants as the weather turns colder. We ask the public to consider what they’d lose if they lost their local restaurants, and to dine out and take out — during Denver Restaurant Week and then all winter long — to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

Some new participants to DRW include:

Urban Farmer

Local Jones (also new to city)

Chook Chicken

West of Surrender (also new to city)

Mizuna (not totally new, but hasn’t participated since 2012)

Uncorked Kitchen & Bar

Toro Latin Kitchen (also new to city)

Sushi-Rama

Maine Shack

Julep

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Tivoli Brewing Co.

Gattara

Brand new elements for DRW are to-go and delivery. The extended options allow diners to support their local restaurants even if they do not want to go out.

“We encourage people who want to dine-in to make reservations early; and if people are not able to get a reservation due to capacity or availability – or comfort level – our chefs and restaurants are working to make to-go and delivery options an equally enjoyable experience,” Justin Bresler, Vice President of Marketing for VISIT DENVER said.