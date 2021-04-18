Denver restaurants, patrons adjust to lighter restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — What a difference a year makes. As COVID precautions continue to ease up, predictably, restaurants are seeing a healthier bottom line.

Over at El Cazo Mexican Restaurant, in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood, Sunday is truly a fun day, as nearly every eligible table is taken.

Culinary Manager Taylor Reeves said it’s been a long road back.

“This is the perfect time to get all the kinks worked out and really blossom when everything opens,” Reeves said.

Dining at the bar is Tanner Pyle. He is celebrating his 22nd birthday with his mother.

“It’s nice to see now, a year in the future, that we’re slowly getting a resolve for the whole issue,” Pyle said.

Progress or not, El Cazo continues to ask customers to keep their face covering up when not actively eating or drinking and maintain six feet of distance.