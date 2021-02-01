Denver restaurant able to stay open, rehire 10 staff members after getting another PPP loan

DENVER (KDVR) — Small businesses can once again apply for funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

It offers forgivable loans to small businesses nationwide that meet certain criteria to help keep staff employed.

“For me, it’s the biggest shot in the arm that I could get,” Blake Street Tavern owner Chris Fuselier told FOX31.

FOX31 has been following along with Blake Street Tavern since the beginning of the pandemic. They have attempted to adapt to each change from closed indoor dining to parking lot tents and to-go only service.

Six weeks ago, Fuselier announced the restaurant would have to temporarily close due to a ban on indoor dining in Denver. Two weeks later, the state relaxed the rules and allowed dining at 25% capacity, allowing Blake Street Tavern to remain open. Now, Fuselier was able to rehire 10 staffers he previously laid off thanks to PPP money.

“It gives us some breathing room. I can now use that money to do payroll tomorrow. I can use that money to pay this month’s rent,” he said.

Blake Street Tavern was among 60,000 applications the Small Business Administration approved during the first week small businesses could apply for the second round of funding.

This time around, there are more strict requirements. Fewer businesses will qualify.

“You did have to prove that you had a 25% loss of revenue in one quarter. That was easy for us. We were down 60%,” Fuselier said.

For restaurants like Blake Street Tavern that do qualify for the second draw, more money is available than before, there is more time to spend it and there are more approved expenditures to spend it on.

Fuselier says PPP is the only reason his doors are open. However, he says he feels like he is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“For a lot of us PPP is a bridge to get us there but we’re going to need a lot more than PPP. We need to survive on our own,” he said.

In addition to help from the forgivable PPP loan, Fuselier plans to apply for Denver’s 5 Star program, which would allow the restaurant to open at 50% capacity in exchange for more strict cleaning, social distancing and health standards.