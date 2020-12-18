Denver prepares to apply for Five Star variance program

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said Thursday the city is hoping to qualify for a program that would allow businesses to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s called the Five Star State Certification Program.

At the Hornet Restaurant on Broadway, news that businesses could soon apply for COVID capacity variances was welcome.

“Anything helps at this point. We, like many restaurants are on that verge of teetering towards closure. While it’s not enough we’ll take anything at this point,” Hornet owner Sean Workman said.

Hancock said the city would be asking to participate in the state’s Five Star variance program.

It allows restaurants to operate with fewer restrictions if they implement safety measures beyond what are already required.

“It’s going to be an extremely resource intensive effort. Reality is, Denver has more businesses that could apply for the Five Star program than any other city in Colorado. Potentially, 7,000 applicants are likely to come forward,” Hancock said.

Cities must get approval from the state for the program.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) wants to know each municipalities plans to keep people safe.

The Colorado Restaurant Association’s (CRA) CEO Sonia Riggs said in part, “the (Five Star process) is cumbersome and difficult to implement.”

A similar program is already in place in Mesa County.

The co-owner of Bierstadt Lagerhaus in RiNo says the Five Star program is not enough.

“Right now, they are pretending we should be grateful for this Five Star program. But it’s not great,” said Bierstadt co-owner Chris Rippe.

Rippe went on to say, existing requirements are already too complicated.

“They have whimsical terms like… two non adjacent walls open enough for circulation what does that mean? How much circulation?” Rippe said in disbelief.

The Hornet’s owner is optimistic about the program. “We need this (The Five Star Program) now,” Workman said.

CDPHE will begin accepting applications for the program tomorrow. Hancock would not say when the city will file the paperwork.

The full statement from the CRA:

“We appreciate that there is another option to get restaurants open and increase capacity. However, we have a number of concerns: Counties must first apply with the state to be able to implement the program, and that process is cumbersome. The requirements of the program may be costly to counties that are already cash-strapped, and difficult to implement. We worry that as a result, this program will not be implemented fast enough to make a real difference in many places. Once implemented, restrictions on approved restaurants may be so burdensome that it won’t serve the goal of expanding capacity. We would have liked for the Governor’s office to work with us on the parameters of this program to make it a more realistic pathway to increased capacity for restaurants. Restaurants are on the brink of devastation, and many have already closed permanently since Level Red restrictions went into place. We are out of time. The publicly available data does not show that restaurants are a significant culprit in the spread of COVID-19, and we continue to ask the state for the reasoning behind its decision making. The state needs to figure out a faster way to get these places open or get these folks enough cash to survive, or this industry is going to be completely gutted – and that would have devastating effects on our state and local economies.” Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association