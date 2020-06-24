Chuey Fu’s won’t reopen after less than two years in Riverfront Park

Chuey Fu’s Baja Cantina has permanently closed at 2100 16th St., at the base of the Millennium Bridge. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Riverfront Park has lost a restaurant.

Chuey Fu’s Baja Cantina won’t reopen at 2100 16th St., in a corner unit at the base of the Millennium Bridge.

Chuey’s owner Joe Knoblich confirmed the closure Tuesday, and said “the handwriting was on the wall” even before the pandemic arrived.

“It was a tough spot in general,” he said of the location. “We tried switching the menu around and doing other things.”

Chuey Fu’s still has two brick-and-mortar locations. It’s operated at 1131 Santa Fe Drive in Denver since 2016 and 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood since 2017. Dubbed Chuey Fu’s Latin-Asian Grub, both locations dish up items that blend Asian and Mexican flavors, such as pho burritos and Korean beef tacos.

