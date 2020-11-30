Broncos fan-favorite breweries and restaurants take additional hit with fans gone

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos home game against the New Orleans Saints with no fans Sunday served as another setback for local bars, breweries and restaurants by the stadium.

“Normally, on a Broncos home game, we’d have hundreds, thousands of people walking all of the streets,” Little Machine brewery owner Kris Williams said, adding “Little Machine was really part of their game day traditions.”

Chain locked gates kept fans out of the Mile High parking lot Sunday as restaurant restrictions also prohibited people from sitting inside bars and breweries nearby. Establishments are fighting to stay in the game for customers but are limited to outdoor seating under the latest rules.

“Between the new shut down and the loss of the Broncos season, it’s going to be a tough winter,” Williams said, adding “The revenue from the Broncos games is a very significant portion of our bottom line every year. To not have that is just another blow that 2020 has dealt us and we’re trying to navigate it as best as we can.”

At the original Brooklyn’s by the stadium, doors were shut Sunday. Owner Dave Keefe tells FOX31 they temporarily closed after last week’s final fans-allowed season game. Even with some fans allowed at Mile High, Keefe said he made five to 10% of the business that he would during a home-game last year.

“Those numbers are in line with what we were seeing with the limited capacity games,” Williams said.

Little Machine extended their patio space outside to accommodate more customers. Despite drops in revenue, the brewery is still creating new beer releases for in-person and take-out customers this holiday season.

Keefe’s other Brooklyn’s location by the Ball Arena has been closed since March due to a lack of customer traffic and restrictions. He says he plans to reopen both establishments as restrictions are lifted.

“We are all determined to make it through on the other side of this,” Williams said.