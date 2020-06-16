Bakery known for mochi muffins plans location at edge of RiNo

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Game, set, matcha.

Third Culture Bakery, known for its matcha drinks and mochi muffins, plans to open its second Colorado location at 2500 Lawrence St., Unit 200, within the S*Park development on the edge of RiNo, according to co-founder Wenter Shyu.

Founders Shyu and Sam Butarbutar opened their first location in Berkeley, California, in 2016 as a way to offer pastries reflective of their childhoods in Indonesia and Taiwan, according to the company’s website. By 2018, the bakery’s mochi muffins gained a cult following and the business grew to over 60 wholesale locations with a team of more than 20 full-time employees.

Along with business partner Rachel Taber, they opened a second location in Aurora in February. The co-founders, who are also life partners, fell in love with Denver after visiting Taber and signed a lease within a month after their trip, according to a previous interview with 303 Magazine.

The company’s storefronts serve infused matcha drinks, mochi muffins, doughnuts and custard cakes in numerous flavors.

Read more on BusinessDen.com