DENVER (KDVR) — Eating outside during the winter may sound impossible, but it’s a no brainer at Ace Eat Serve. At this Denver restaurant, diners can comfortably eat outside while enjoying all the establishment has to offer.

Ace Eat Serve has ample outdoor space for hungry patrons to sit. Worried about the cold? Don’t be. There is an array of outdoor heaters, fire pits and igloos to keep everyone toasty.

Once you are warm and comfy, check out the menu. Ace Eat Serve offers a delicious variety of dishes and drinks that everyone can enjoy.

If you are feeling competitive, reserve a ping pong table for an after dinner game! You can sip a hot toddy and get your game on with your friends and family.

Dining at Ace Eat Serve is a great way to support a local restaurant and experience one Denver’s tastiest spots.