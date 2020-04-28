Food Bank of the Rockies, Denver Broncos team up to host largest mobile food pantry in the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Food Bank of the Rockies and the Denver Broncos teamed up on Monday to host the largest mobile food pantry in the state.

James and Miracle Crowley happened to be driving by Empower Field at Mile High when they saw the event.

“We just took a chance and came down in here,” James Crowly said.

The chance paid off as the Crowleys were one of approximately 2,000 families who received help from Food Bank of the Rockies.

“Food Bank of the Rockies is doing a special distribution today in light of what’s happening in our world with COVID,” Erin Pulling, Food Bank of the Rockies CEO, said.

Food Bank of the Rockies says more people than ever are finding themselves unable to provide their own food.

“We’ve been able to provide people with fresh food. We have been able to provide people with non-perishable food and we estimate that the food we are giving out today will feed a family of four for about a week,” one volunteer said.

The event is not just for one day, as Food Bank of the Rockies will step up the effort to make sure people will get the food they need.

“Thank God for the people out here, there is a lot of people out here willing to help, and that’s a blessing,” Miracle Crowley said.