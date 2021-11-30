Foo Fighters announce 2022 tour with stop at Empower Field at Mile High

FILE – Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. The Rocker and filmmaker thought he was making a nostalgic documentary about the formative days of famous musicians, but then the pandemic happened. His new film “What Drives Us” became a surprisingly emotional statement about the power of live music and its absence. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER (KDVR) – Joyous holiday cheer is coming to Empower Field at Mile High for all Foo ‘fellas’ and ‘fellets’ when tickets go on presale Thursday.

The Foo Fighters have announced their 2022 North American tour, which marks their recent induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Mark your calendars …



The @foofighters have confirmed a marathon evening of life-affirming rock communion to take place at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 6, 2022.



Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 am MT!



📰 » https://t.co/p2j85A3ED5 pic.twitter.com/LAZFcHvu2a — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) November 30, 2021

Empower Field will house the Nirvana alumni-led rock group on Aug. 6, 2022, tickets to which will be up for venue presale on Ticketmaster starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

Those without access to the venue’s presale option will be able to snag entry to next year’s show when general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Find information on visiting Empower Field at Mile High online.