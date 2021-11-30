Foo Fighters announce 2022 tour with stop at Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER (KDVR) – Joyous holiday cheer is coming to Empower Field at Mile High for all Foo ‘fellas’ and ‘fellets’ when tickets go on presale Thursday.
The Foo Fighters have announced their 2022 North American tour, which marks their recent induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Empower Field will house the Nirvana alumni-led rock group on Aug. 6, 2022, tickets to which will be up for venue presale on Ticketmaster starting Thursday at 10 a.m.
Those without access to the venue’s presale option will be able to snag entry to next year’s show when general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Find information on visiting Empower Field at Mile High online.