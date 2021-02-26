Fog early, followed by sunshine and highs in the 40s; Mountain snow arrives tonight

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting fog across the Front Range early Friday then turning sunny. Strong wind develops in the mountains and Foothills. Denver highs around 43.

Snow hits the mountains tonight and continues on Saturday. 3-8 inches of total accumulation by Sunday morning.

Some of that snow blows into Denver on Saturday. 20% chance. Breezy. Highs around 40.

1″ of snow accumulation possible in the Foothills on Saturday.

Drier and calmer on Sunday. Sunshine, 40s.

Next week looks warmer with 50s.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Sunday.