Flying W Ranch back in the saddle, after eight years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flying W Ranch is getting back in the saddle for the first time in eight years after it was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 with a grand re-opening Friday.

On July 10, the Wranglers will “ride again” in a new facility located on a cattle ranch nestled in red rocks and mountain streams at the foothills of Pikes Peak.

After an “Old West” experience in the village and a chuckwagon dinner, you’ll experience a western stage show performed by the world-renowned Flying W Wranglers, the second-longest-running western performance band in the world.

Flooding and mitigation were the first setbacks for the ranch, then came the rebuilding. The restaurant was supposed up open at the end of May, but then another big hitch in their giddy-up with COVID-19.

Grand reopening was set for June 26 but was pushed back again to Friday.