FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Spring rain not only caused traffic backups on Interstate 25 but flooding in several areas, as well. Some of the worst areas were near 3800 Mulberry Road in Ft. Collins where an entire parking lot looked more like a pond.

“Somebody said I can make it through the water, I tried, and I bottomed out,” Kara Finley, who lost her bumper after driving in the water, said.

Hotel guests stood outside waiting to get to their cars. Many were damaged by the water.

“We’ve been waiting for somebody to take all this water out,” one guest, who had been waiting with her parents for more than five hours, said.

The Poudre Fire Authority conducted a rescue after a car ended up in a retention pond.

“The front half of it, about the larger portion of the engine area, was submerged. The driver didn’t feel safe exiting,” PFA spokesperson Annie Bierbower said.

First responders remind drivers to avoid flooded areas rather than guess about the water’s depth.

“Turn around don’t drown you never know what’s under that floodwater,” Bierbower said.

Larimer County, Jackson County and Windsor-Severance Fire District residents can sign up for alerts at NoCo alert.

Other residents can check their county’s webpage to sign up for flood alerts.