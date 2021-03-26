Flight diverted to Denver after passenger tried to open exit door mid-flight

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, a Spirit Airlines flight en route to Los Angeles from Cleveland had to be diverted to Denver International Airport due to an unruly passenger.

The passenger, who is identified by Denver Police as 23-year-old, Jahmir Ahmmad Williams, came out of the plane bathroom shirtless and shoeless according to an affidavit provided to FOX31.

After exiting the bathroom, Williams immediately went towards the plane’s rear exit door and attempted to pull the door’s lever. A flight attendant yelled at Williams to get away from the door but he did not listen.

Several flight attendants attempted to get him away from the aircraft’s door but were unsuccessful.

Eventually, with the help of five people, Williams was finally pulled away from the planes door and restrained.

Williams was put in handcuffs and placed in the back row of the plane until it landed at DIA.

After passengers exited the plane, Denver Police and an airport medic entered the plane to find Williams restrained. The medic sedated Williams due to his agitated state.

In an interview with an FBI agent, Williams said, “He wanted to kill everyone, including himself, on the aircraft.”

Several of those who restrained Williams were injured, including an off-duty police officer.

According to Spirit Airlines, it is impossible to open a door mid-flight due to air pressure.