Flakes the last day of August? Snow way!

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s not unheard of, but the tip-top of Colorado’s 14ers could see a light dusting of snow on this last day of August.

Meteorologists say anything above 11,000 feet is fair game.

In Idaho Springs, Dan and Mary Anne Dalpes sit on their porch, watching a close to another magnificent Colorado day.

“It snowed at Beaver Creek, I’m told, and up by Independence Pass, yesterday,” Dan Dalpes said. “We need it, we love it!”

Up Interstate 70 in Dumont, at “Selfsponsored Snow & Dirt,” they love the snow, just not necessarily this soon.

“We need our mud season to be as short as possible, in between dirt and snow season,” co-owner Mike Becker said.

As of 8:15 p.m., at the Eisenhower Tunnel, rain and wind were evident.

Snow or not, change is in the air.