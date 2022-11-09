The annual Turkey Trot is weeks away and we want to make sure you’re ready with the right way to warm up and stretch and recover after the run. Our fitness expert Joana Canals is in studio to get us ready.

This year Joana wants us to make sure we can actually move after the run and there is a right way to do it.

The key is get your body moving and warmed up before a race and then to properly stretch after. Some simple tips include, warming up the feet, use a tennis ball or any other rolling device to stretch the feet. Another tip, warm up the calf. You can use a massage gun or even a foam roller to get that muscle ready for a run.

Stretching is very important once you’ve finished a race. Use a resistance band to stretch out your leg muscle.

