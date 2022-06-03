Looking for something fun and unique to do this weekend? Check out Strength in the City on Saturday, June 5th at ReelWorks Denver.

The event is a full day of fitness and wellness classes from bikes and rowers, to dance and mediation and everything in between. Strength In The City is a event that hopes to build community through experiential activities, like-minded brands, amazing venues and relevant causes and charities.

This year, participants will enjoy 20 minute classes from Denver’s top fitness instructors offering a taste of what Denver has to offer. After class, chill out in the meditation lounge, grab a snack or jump into a field game.