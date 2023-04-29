GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Major changes are being proposed to the United States Marine Corps Memorial in Golden.

The memorial, which sits at the corner of U.S. 6 and Colfax Avenue, was finished in 1977.

Those who manage the historic grounds say it’s beginning to show its age.

“We don’t know how much longer it will last, but engineers tell us it won’t be forever,” Sam Hickey said. “We’re looking to make something that will last forever.”

Hickey and the USMC Memorial Foundation have been raising money to renovate the memorial.

Those plans were released to the public at a special ceremony Saturday, showcasing a “Walk of Valor” and tributes to the other branches of military service.

“It’s going to be a place to remember, a place to heal, and it’s going to be a jewel for Golden, Colorado,” Hickey said.

Architect Ian Anderson has been working on the design for a few years and said hundreds of service members were included in the design process.

“I say the only thing that’s been keeping this place together is blood, sweat, and construction adhesives, cause that’s what has kept this place together,” he said. “We need to rebuild this thing back, so it’s worthy for the folks that have served.”

Hickey said they’ll need to raise millions of dollars, but hopes to break ground in 2027.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and raise funds and take a bigger step forward,” he said.