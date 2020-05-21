First grant recipients of Aurora’s Economic Relief Loan and Grant Program will receive funds soon

AURORA, Colo. – The first grant recipients of Aurora’s Economic Relief Loan and Grant Program will be receiving their checks soon.

The city of Aurora says the checks for these recipients will be in the mail Friday.

Aurora’s Economic Relief Loan and Grant Program is designed to help more than 100 small businesses throughout Aurora to retain jobs and provide financial support during this pandemic.

The program was launched to provide economic assistance to restaurant, retail, service and entertainment small businesses as well as arts-related nonprofits.

“Our business community needs help now more than ever, and the Aurora Economic Relief Loan and Grant Program is one of the ways that we can support our small businesses financially at the local level,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said. “The city is looking at additional ways that we can help businesses as we move into the recovery phase.”

The program targeted businesses representing a wide breadth of demographics.

The grant funding is being distributed initially as grant agreements are finalized, with loans dispersal following.

The city will manage the loans.

A combination of Community Development Block Grants, urban renewal funds and CARES Act dollars is funding the program.

For more information on this program, click here.