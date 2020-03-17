First coronavirus case reported at MSU Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A Metropolitan State University of Denver campus employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The employee was last on campus March 11 and has been self-isolated at home since.

MSU Denver is working with the Health Center at Auraria and Denver Department of Public Health to investigate further details and risk of exposure.

The university began transitioning to online learning on March 9 and has had no in-person on-campus classes since March 16. It ordered all employees except “critical personnel” to be off campus by noon Tuesday.

“We have already been following public health guidance regarding additional cleaning and sanitation steps to prevent the further spread of the virus. MSU Denver is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of our community and supporting individuals who test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Please continue to take care of yourselves, your families and each other during the coming weeks as we face what’s ahead together,” MSU Denver said in a statement.

Visit MSU Denver’s website for a list of all resources available to the campus community.