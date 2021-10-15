First and only FDA authorized direct to consumer test for BRCA1 and BRCA2

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes that have been found to impact a person’s chances of developing certain cancers, including breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.

The genes themselves do not cause cancer. They actually help prevent it by repairing DNA breaks that can lead to cancer. Sometimes, changes in the BRCA genes occur that prevent them from functioning properly. These changes are called genetic variants or mutations. Variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes can be passed down through families, increasing the risk of developing certain cancers.

The 23andMe PGS test uses qualitative genotyping to detect select clinically relevant variants in the genomic DNA of adults from saliva for the purpose of reporting and interpreting genetic health risks, including the 23andMe PGS Genetic Health Risk Report for BRCA1/BRCA2 (Selected Variants).