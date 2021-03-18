Firestone police chief on paid administrative leave during misconduct investigation

Firestone, Colo. (KDVR) – The Firestone police chief is on paid administrative leave while investigators look into allegations of misconduct, according to records obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

“I certainly understand that this is a difficult matter for you; however, given the nature of the allegations I have been advised by Counsel that the Town must investigate the matter,” said AJ Krieger, Firestone’s town manager, in an email to David Montgomery, the Firestone police chief, on Feb. 17, 2021.

The Problem Solvers are attempting to reach out to Montgomery for comment.

Montgomery was instructed to turn in his town identification cards, access badges, key fobs and his town-issued cell phone during the investigation into “allegations of misconduct” against him.

Krieger also told Montgomery that he would not be allowed to access town buildings – including the police department – without permission from Krieger.

According to Krieger, the town is also investigating allegations of a department-wide culture of sexual harassment. Someone filed a complaint in September 2020. Krieger said some of the allegations were not credible but others had more credibility. As a result, a couple of investigations were initiated, he said, and those are currently unresolved.

Although Krieger would not give details about the reason Montgomery is on leave, he told the Problem Solvers that the investigation is not specifically the result of the September complaints about the department. However, he also said he was “not willing to say they’re unrelated.”

“In response to allegations of misconduct and in accordance with Town of Firestone policy, Police Chief David Montgomery was placed on paid Administrative Leave on February 17, 2021, so that an investigation could be conducted. That investigation is underway. Given the status of the investigation and the fact that this is a personnel matter, I cannot comment further on any aspect regarding Chief Montgomery’s status,” he said. “Command staff in the Police Department is managing the Department’s daily operations. The men and women of the Firestone Police Department continue to serve our community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Meanwhile, the town recently hired the former Sheridan Police Department chief, Mark Campbell, to serve as Safety Services Director.

According to the job description obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “the Safety Services Director will perform administrative, supervisory and professional work planning, coordinating and directing the activities of the Police Department and Safety Services.”

