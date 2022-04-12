OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire near Bents Fort in La Junta has reignited from an earlier fire, and another in Bent County has forced evacuations.
The Otero County Sheriff’s Office posted about the original fire and the reignited fire on their Facebook page.
FOX21 obtained new photos out this Bent County grass fire, which is being fueled by high winds.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo also confirming a second fire in Bent County near Las Animas. They shared a satellite image of the fires on their Twitter account. They also say evacuations have been ordered for people living in the area of Fort Lyon.
