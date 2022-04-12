OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire near Bents Fort in La Junta has reignited from an earlier fire, and another in Bent County has forced evacuations.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office posted about the original fire and the reignited fire on their Facebook page.

FOX21 obtained new photos out this Bent County grass fire, which is being fueled by high winds.







Photos courtesy of Mickey Primero Lucero

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo also confirming a second fire in Bent County near Las Animas. They shared a satellite image of the fires on their Twitter account. They also say evacuations have been ordered for people living in the area of Fort Lyon.





Courtesy Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Satellite imagery indicates a large fire near Fort Lyon in Bent County, and near Cheraw in Otero County. Evacuations have been ordered in Fort Lyon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/hzTaa5R3sp — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 12, 2022

CDOT indicates US50 is closed between Las Animas and La Junta due to a wildfire. CDOT webcam east of La Junta suggests low visibility due to smoke and dust. Strong west winds, gusting to 50-60 mph likely in the area into early evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yij3Sh02fn — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 12, 2022

