Firefly Autism opens new facility to the public

Firefly Autism’s beautiful new facility has been selected by the state to be a vaccination site this Sunday, February 28th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Firefly prides itself on supporting the local community and is so grateful to be able to help in this way. 500 vaccines will be available that day and they don’t want any to go to waste.

Firefly Autism has applied to host a second vaccination clinic in April as well because the response has been overwhelming. Firefly Autism is trying to take care of its community and provide as many people as they can with protection against COVID-19.

Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Firefly Autism, 2001 Hoyt Street, Lakewood CO 80215

Registration Link: https://www.comassvax.org/reg/9256401686