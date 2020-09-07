Firefighters say incoming snow could bring the relief they need

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Another day of hot, dry conditions fueled the Cameron Peak Fire in Northeast Colorado, spreading ash all the way to the Denver Metro area.

The state’s wildfires had law enforcement on high alert throughout Labor Day weekend. Clear Creek County Undersheriff, Bruce Snelling says they saw most people complying with fire restrictions.

“I think people know what the danger is because of all the wildfires in Colorado. It’s been pretty good,” Snelling said.

Timberline Fire Chief, Paul Ondr says their district has been assisting with the Cameron Peak Fire for weeks. He says the snow in the forecast could provide the relief needed to help control the fire.

“It will help immediately. Even just a quarter inch of rain helps immediately. But as fast as that rain can come in the sun can cool it right down and dry those grasses out in a matter of hours,” Ondr said.

Ondr says the predicted amount of precipitation could provide up to a month of the moisture needed to soak the ground and lower the fire risk across the front range.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It helps us sleep at night,” Ondr said.