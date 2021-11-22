Fire watch issued for parts of Colorado as dry fall turns into dry winter

DENVER (KDVR) – The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for many parts of Colorado because of a severe lack of moisture in the state.

You have probably noticed that it has been pretty nice lately. Clear skies, warm temps, perfect. But it’s not all rainbows.

“If you like outdoor activities, it’s been a wonderful fall. But unfortunately a lack of precipitation, it’s really what’s the development of a drought.” National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Hiris said.

There is no silver lining on those clouds because there are no clouds carrying that much-needed water.

“We get our few little cold fronts here and there, but for the most part we got this high pressure and it’s really just limiting any moisture,” Hiris said.

For a six-month period starting in June, Colorado should have around 7.32 inches of moisture. Right now it is at 1.88.

So the question becomes, how long will this dry spell last?

“It’s always a tough question for us. At least in the short term, the next ten to fourteen days, look pretty warm and pretty dry,” Hiris said.

This Rocky Mountain high and dry has been the antagonist for the latest conflagration in Estes Park.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch.

“The foothills, parts of the urban corridor including Boulder, the Palmer Divide, South Park, and essentially all the southeast plains,” Hiris said.

One big snowstorm is what the doctor ordered, until then, keep dreaming of a white Christmas.