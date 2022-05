TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A fire is burning in Teller County off County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor, according to the Teller County Sheriff.

Here is the current evacuation area (as of 5:30 p.m.):

Everyone in the area of Lakemoor Subdivision and area between County RD 11 and County Rd 1 is ordered to evacuate immediately.

Cripple Creek Ranches Subdivision is under a pre-evacuation notice.

This article will be updated.