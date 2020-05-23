Fire in Cherry Canyon near Kim, Colo. spread quickly due to conditions

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY,Colo. (KDVR) — What started out as a small fire about 10 miles northwest of Kim, Colo. on May 20 has become a larger blazer because of high winds and dry conditions engulfing almost 10,000 acres.

According to a press release, lightning was the cause of the fire and it spread across steep canyons and cliffs. Four isolated structures are at risk while at least four departments work together to battle the spread.

Another fire being battled 15 miles north of the Cherry Canyon location, titled the ‘466 Fire’, was reported in the press release. It was at two acres as of Friday evening.

Las Animas County is under Stage 1 Fire restrictions due not only to the potential for high winds, but the moisture content of potential fuels at lower elevations.