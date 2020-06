DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire caused significant damage to a home in unincorporated Douglas County on Thursday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire occurred in the 8000 block of Saguaro Ridge Road, which is in northeast Douglas County.

The homeowner was able to escape. No injuries were reported.

The house is located in an area without hydrants, so a South Metro tender had to bring water to the home.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a potential cause of the fire.