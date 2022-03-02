PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — A wildland fire was reported Wednesday near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road in southeast Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said 132 acres of brush and trees have been burned in what’s been dubbed the Huerfano Road Fire.

Night operations crews were to continue monitoring the fire throughout the night. It is 50% contained.

No structures were threatened.

Smoke was visible from the Pinon Rest Area on Interstate 25.

Multiple agencies were responding including Pueblo County Sheriff’s fire team, Pueblo Rural Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire and PCounty Rd & Bridge.